Over 300 suspended drivers caught in Saskatchewan during November blitz

SGI said a number of drivers were caught last month while behind the wheel with a suspended licence or having an unregistered vehicle or trailer.

Overall, police forces around the province caught 341 people driving while suspended and issued 558 tickets for driving an unregistered vehicle or trailer.

It was part of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) November traffic safety spotlight.

Other licence infractions ticketed by police during the month include driving without a valid licence (221), learner drivers without a supervising driver (102) and not complying with a licence endorsement or restriction (37).

1:46 Saskatchewan police highlighting impaired driving in August Saskatchewan police highlighting impaired driving in August – Aug 1, 2019

SGI said driving without a licence or while suspended, or having an unregistered vehicle on the road, voids insurance if a driver is in a collision.

Those caught face fines, court summons and vehicle impoundments.

SGI police also issued 3,867 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving, 447 for distracted driving — 384 of those for using a cellphone — and 226 for improper seatbelt or child restraint use during the month.

December’s focus is on impaired driving. In November, 357 impaired driving offences, including 292 Criminal Code violations, were recorded in the province.