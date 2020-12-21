Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Over 300 suspended drivers caught in Saskatchewan during November blitz

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 12:22 pm
Saskatoon police chief Weighill has road tips to stay safe this winter.
Police forces around Saskatchewan caught 341 people driving while suspended and issued 558 tickets for driving an unregistered vehicle or trailer during November. File / Global News

SGI said a number of drivers were caught last month while behind the wheel with a suspended licence or having an unregistered vehicle or trailer.

Overall, police forces around the province caught 341 people driving while suspended and issued 558 tickets for driving an unregistered vehicle or trailer.

Read more: Waitlist for driver’s licence roadtests is up to 12 weeks in Saskatoon, Regina

It was part of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) November traffic safety spotlight.

Other licence infractions ticketed by police during the month include driving without a valid licence (221), learner drivers without a supervising driver (102) and not complying with a licence endorsement or restriction (37).

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan police highlighting impaired driving in August' Saskatchewan police highlighting impaired driving in August
Saskatchewan police highlighting impaired driving in August – Aug 1, 2019

SGI said driving without a licence or while suspended, or having an unregistered vehicle on the road, voids insurance if a driver is in a collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Those caught face fines, court summons and vehicle impoundments.

SGI police also issued 3,867 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving, 447 for distracted driving — 384 of those for using a cellphone — and 226 for improper seatbelt or child restraint use during the month.

Read more: SGI suspends Wing in the New Year program due to COVID-19 restrictions

December’s focus is on impaired driving. In November, 357 impaired driving offences, including 292 Criminal Code violations, were recorded in the province.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSGISaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan Government InsuranceSGI Traffic Safety SpotlightSuspended DriversUnregistered Vehicles
Flyers
More weekly flyers