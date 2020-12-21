Saskatchewan Housing Benefit expanded to include private market rentals

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Housing Benefit (SHB) is being expanded to include more low-income renters in the province.

The province said Monday it will now include renters in the private market. It was previously only available to people living in community housing.

“I’m pleased to announce the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit is now available to renters in the private market to help cover part of their rent, allowing individuals to live more comfortably and securely,” Social Services Minister Lori Carr said in a statement.

“I encourage Saskatchewan people who are eligible to apply for the program so they can have an easier time making ends meet.”

The SHB is a monthly benefit available to low-income earners who pay 50 per cent or more of their income on housing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 Affordable housing solutions needed for increased demand in Saskatoon: experts Affordable housing solutions needed for increased demand in Saskatoon: experts – Nov 5, 2020

Renters received a flat, monthly benefit based on their income.

A single person or couple in a one-bedroom apartment will receive $150 per month; a family in a two-bedroom apartment will receive $200 per month; and a family living in an apartment with three bedrooms or more will receive $250 per month, according to the province.

Officials said it is portable and recipients remain eligible for the benefit if they move between community housing or private rentals, provided housing costs are 50 per cent or more of their income.

Read more: Liberals set up housing council as 7 provinces sign up for rent assistance program

The initiative was launched in April by the federal and Saskatchewan governments.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many renters need long-term, predictable assistance to pay their rent and we are providing that through the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit,” Ahmed Hussen, minister of families, children and social development, said in a statement.

“With this announcement, we are taking significant action to continue to build strong communities where Saskatchewan families can prosper and thrive.”

A total of $6.8 million has been committed by both governments for the benefit in 2020 on a 50-50 cost-match.