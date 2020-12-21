Bill Kelly: Non-compliance to COVID-19 rules brings another lockdown

The city of Hamilton is now under COVID-19 lockdown orders, joining the GTA, Peel and York regions and Windsor as the most intense hotspots for new cases of the coronavirus, but it seems that Premier Doug Ford is just getting warmed up.

Numerous sources indicate that the premier will impose what will essentially be a provincewide lockdown, likely beginning when the stores close on Dec. 24 in southern Ontario for four weeks and likely two weeks in northern Ontario.

Schools will be shut down as well, but we saw that coming last week when the education minister told students to take their learning materials home over the Christmas break.

It’s going to be difficult for small businesses to once again be forced to close their doors while many big box retailers remain open.

Many people are questioning if a large-scale lockdown will achieve its stated goal, namely to stop the spread of the virus.

It’s a good question; Toronto and Peel have been under lockdown for a few weeks and their COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

But there have been stories of large house parties, or even a few banquet halls and restaurants letting people in the back door in violation of the restrictions.

Too many people are bending the rules or ignoring the rules, so the government reacts with tighter regulations.

It’s easy to question governments for the lockdown, but maybe the question we should be asking is, are we doing everything we should be doing to stop the spread?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

