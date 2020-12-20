2 youths rescued after falling through ice at Woodstock, Ont. conservation area

Send this page to someone via email

Two boys were rescued after falling through the ice in Woodstock, Ont., on Sunday.

The Woodstock Fire Department told 980 CFPL emergency crews got a call that two youths fell through the ice at Pittock Conservation Area.

“One youth was on the ice, out of the water that we were able to bring to shore to paramedics, and the other youth was still in the water and had to be rescued (by) paramedics,” said Lisa Woods, the public information coordinator.

WFD B shift got the call for 2 youth that fell through the ice ⁦@PittockCA⁩ and were quickly able to deploy their ice water rescue apparatus and bring them safely to Paramedics! ⁦@Woodstock_PS⁩ was also key in assisting in this rescue! #stayofftheice #thankyou pic.twitter.com/fBuG1bOSsC — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) December 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Woods says it’s unclear how the youths got there. She adds their conditions were “alert” and able to speak when fire crews pulled them out of the water and handed them over to paramedics.

The rescue took about 15 minutes in total, according to Woods.

She says these types of situations don’t happen often, but when they do, it can be dangerous due to the location and whether other people can hear someone calling for help.

“At this time at Pittock Conservation Area, there are trails that people walk on and it was fortunate that (people) heard the youths calling for help and were able to call 911.”

“The ice is snow-covered, so (the youths) probably didn’t see that the ice was thinner. (Plus), the water is very cold,” Woods continued.

She wants to thank Oxford County paramedics, Woodstock police and also passersby who called for help.

“(On Saturday) in Milton, a boy lost his life (the same way) and we really don’t want that to happen to anyone else,” Woods said.

“Sit down tonight and talk to your kids about not tempting fate and going across the ice at this time of year. It’s not safe to do so.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 Kingston firefighters called to save lost dog after falling through ice Kingston firefighters called to save lost dog after falling through ice – Dec 17, 2019