Police ask for help finding missing woman last seen in St. Boniface

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen in St. Boniface.

Police are looking for Cecile Wanziga, 51, who was last seen Thursday, Dec. 10.

Wanziga is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall with a heavy build, short black hair.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 986-6250.

