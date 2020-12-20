3 men seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Officials say three men were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke Sunday morning.
Police said emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue and Dundas Street at 3:05 a.m.
Officers said a vehicle crashed into a pole and the victims had to be extricated from inside.
Toronto paramedics said one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other two were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it’s believed speed was a factor in the crash.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
