Canada

3 men seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police tow away a vehicle from the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday.
Officials say three men were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue and Dundas Street at 3:05 a.m.

Officers said a vehicle crashed into a pole and the victims had to be extricated from inside.

Toronto paramedics said one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other two were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said it’s believed speed was a factor in the crash.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
