3 men seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Officials say three men were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue and Dundas Street at 3:05 a.m.

Officers said a vehicle crashed into a pole and the victims had to be extricated from inside.

Toronto paramedics said one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the other two were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s believed speed was a factor in the crash.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

COLLISION: (road closure)

Islington Ave + Dundas St W

*3:05 am*

– Dundas St W closed both directions from Montgomery Rd to Riverbank Dr

– will remain closed until investigation concluded#GO2390427

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 20, 2020