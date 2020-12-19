Summerland girl’s cookie drive a sweet success

Send this page to someone via email

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson doesn’t need a recipe to make her now-famous Christmas sugar cookies.

Now that she has made more than 310 dozen of them, with the help of her mom.

“We baked over 3,700 cookies to raise money for Toys for Tots and Teens,” said Jen Karlson, Blake’s mom. “I took about 14 plus hours of baking and probably another 16 hours for icing, packaging and delivering.”

It’s becoming a family tradition. Blake and her mom cooked up the idea last year to hold a charity cookie sale when Blake realized some kids might not be getting a new toy for Christmas.

“If they have great ideas, why not show them they can do it?” said Karlson.

Story continues below advertisement

This year the young baker was able to raise and donate almost $3,000 to the Summerland Fire Department’s annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens Toy Drive.

Blake was able to deliver the cheque in person at the Fire Department and check out the fire trucks while she was there.

Even though this year’s fundraiser is over, the bakers are already planning and setting next year’s fundraising goal.