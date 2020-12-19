Menu

Summerland girl’s cookie drive a sweet success

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 8:40 pm
Click to play video 'Summerland girl bakes cookies to raise funds for Fire Department fundraiser' Summerland girl bakes cookies to raise funds for Fire Department fundraiser
A seven-year-old girl in Summerland flexed her creative muscle and whipped up a cookie drive to raise thousands of dollars for a cause close to her heart.

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson doesn’t need a recipe to make her now-famous Christmas sugar cookies.

Now that she has made more than 310 dozen of them, with the help of her mom.

“We baked over 3,700 cookies to raise money for Toys for Tots and Teens,” said Jen Karlson, Blake’s mom. “I took about 14 plus hours of baking and probably another 16 hours for icing, packaging and delivering.”

Okanagan Santas, helpers get creative to keep spirit of Christmas alive in region

It’s becoming a family tradition. Blake and her mom cooked up the idea last year to hold a charity cookie sale when Blake realized some kids might not be getting a new toy for Christmas.

“If they have great ideas, why not show them they can do it?” said Karlson.

Food Bank Friday: Peachland Food Bank a lifeline for the community during pandemic, holidays

This year the young baker was able to raise and donate almost $3,000 to the Summerland Fire Department’s annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens Toy Drive.

Blake was able to deliver the cheque in person at the Fire Department and check out the fire trucks while she was there.

Even though this year’s fundraiser is over, the bakers are already planning and setting next year’s fundraising goal.

