RCMP arrest and charge man with second-degree murder after incident in Sangundo, Alta.

Alberta RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of a 65-year-old man in Sangudo, Alta., on Thursday.

Police were called to a disturbance at a residence at 49 Street and 51 Avenue in Sangudo around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020.

While emergency crews attempted to provide first aid, 65-year-old James Gantz was declared dead on scene.

Jackie Desjarlais, 34, was arrested at the same location and was later charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with release conditions.

Desjarlais remains in custody and is scheduled to attend Mayerthorpe Provincial Court on Jan. 14, 2020.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

The hamlet of Sangudo is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.