Trump contradicts Pompeo on Russian involvement, scope of cyberattack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to be downplaying the impact of a wide-spread cyberattack that targeted and affected several U.S. government agency networks, as well as Fortune 500 companies.

In tweets Saturday morning, Trump said the attack is “far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality.”

….discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

“I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” he wrote. “Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it might be China (it may!)”

Trump’s unsubstantiated claims come just a day after U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said Russia was “pretty clearly” behind the cyberattack.

Pompeo was the first Trump administration official to publicly tie the Kremlin to the widespread intrusion.

“We’re still unpacking precisely what it is, and I’m sure some of it will remain classified,” Pompeo said in an interview late Friday with radio talk show host Mark Levin.

In a statement to Global News on Saturday, Evan Koronewski, a spokesperson for the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), confirmed its Cyber Centre is “working with its partners in the private and public sectors across Canada to address this sophisticated cyber security incident.”“We are working with government partners, including Shared Services Canada, to ensure the Government of Canada’s systems and networks remain secure and functioning as expected,” he said in an email. Koronewski said the situation "remains ongoing," adding that the Cyber Centre is "actively engaged with our government and non-government partners sharing cyber security advice and guidance mitigation, and operational updates."

The CSE said the Cyber Centre does not comment on reporting by Canadian organizations regarding cyber incidents.

"As a result, we do not have any further information to add on potential victims," the email read.

On Monday, the centre issued an alert to notify IT professionals of the cyber threat. It also shared the guidance from SolarWinds on how to mitigate a potential breach.

–With files from Sean Boynton, Amanda Connolly, The Associated Press and Reuters

