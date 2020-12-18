Police issue alert after west-end Toronto homes receive letters with powder claimed to be fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have issued a safety alert after several homes in Etobicoke received a letter containing powder that the document says is fentanyl.

In a statement released Friday evening, the service reported receiving multiple calls on Friday from people who said they received personally addressed letters through the mall.

The statement said each letter contained a bag of white powder, which was claimed to be the powerful and deadly opioid.

“The letter directs the person to deposit Bitcoin in exchange for their family’s well-being,” officers alleged.

“Investigators are cautioning the public to be vigilant when opening their mail. If you receive the above letter and substance, try not to handle it as much as possible.”

Police encouraged residents, if possible, to take the letter and envelope outside and cover the document under a garbage can or something else that will protect it from exposure.

If a letter is received, people were encouraged to call police at 416-808-2200 as soon as possible for it to be retrieved. Officers have been to several properties in south Etobicoke on Friday.

The substances found in the envelopes still need to be tested to confirm what the substance is. Officers haven’t confirmed if the powder is indeed fentanyl.