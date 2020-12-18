Pubs in Kitchener, Cambridge fined for not following COVID-19 protocols

Send this page to someone via email

A total of seven tickets for failing to follow COVID-19 orders were handed out in Waterloo Region between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, according to Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman.

She said that Waterloo Public Health laid out four tickets.

“All were $880 tickets for failing to obey an order,” Redman told reporters Friday morning.

2:59 Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away

The following were fined by the region:

Story continues below advertisement

The Pipers Arms Pub in Kitchener was dinged after people were found not wearing face coverings when required, a lack of proper distancing and exceeding the capacity limit.

Chicago Pub & Billiards was fined for not wearing face coverings as required.

Pizza ‘N’ Pub in Cambridge was also fined as patrons were not remaining seated, not wearing face coverings where required and alcohol was being served after hours.

TownLine Barber Shop in Cambridge was fined for improper customer logs, disinfection and a lack of distancing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Redman said Grand River Transit security issued a $240 ticket at Ainslie Terminal in Cambridge for failure to wear a mask.

The City of Kitchener also issued an $880 ticket to the East African Café for not having customer logs and exceeding capacity limit.

The last ticket was issued by the City of Waterloo to a private residence for exceeding gathering limits. It comes at a cost of $880 to the homeowner.