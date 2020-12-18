Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Pubs in Kitchener, Cambridge fined for not following COVID-19 protocols

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 5:29 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says ‘everything’s on the table’ when discussing potential province-wide lockdown' Coronavirus: Ford says ‘everything’s on the table’ when discussing potential province-wide lockdown
WATCH: Ford says ‘everything’s on the table’ when discussing potential province-wide lockdown

A total of seven tickets for failing to follow COVID-19 orders were handed out in Waterloo Region between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, according to Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman.

She said that Waterloo Public Health laid out four tickets.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected to reach Waterloo Region next week

“All were $880 tickets for failing to obey an order,” Redman told reporters Friday morning.

Click to play video 'Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away' Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away
Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away

The following were fined by the region:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • The Pipers Arms Pub in Kitchener was dinged after people were found not wearing face coverings when required, a lack of proper distancing and exceeding the capacity limit.
  • Chicago Pub & Billiards was fined for not wearing face coverings as required.
  • Pizza ‘N’ Pub in Cambridge was also fined as patrons were not remaining seated, not wearing face coverings where required and alcohol was being served after hours.
  • TownLine Barber Shop in Cambridge was fined for improper customer logs, disinfection and a lack of distancing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Redman said Grand River Transit security issued a $240 ticket at Ainslie Terminal in Cambridge for failure to wear a mask.

Read more: 88 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Waterloo Region

The City of Kitchener also issued an $880 ticket to the East African Café for not having customer logs and exceeding capacity limit.

The last ticket was issued by the City of Waterloo to a private residence for exceeding gathering limits. It comes at a cost of $880 to the homeowner.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo COVID-19 finesCambridge COVID-19 finesKitchener COVID-19 fines
Flyers
More weekly flyers