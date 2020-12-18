Menu

Highway dividers knocked into oncoming lanes created close call for B.C. RCMP officer, 2 semis

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 5:15 pm
Salmon Arm RCMP say a westbound semi on the Trans-Canada Highway knocked some highway dividers into the opposing lanes on Wednesday night, with an eastbound semi hitting them and hitting the ditch. Global News

An accident on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this week involving displaced traffic dividers came close to wiping out a police vehicle.

Salmon Arm RCMP say the close call happened Wednesday night, in the Blind Bay area, around 11 p.m.

According to police, a westbound tractor-trailer with a fishtailing trailer hit some highway dividers, resulting in three of the concrete barricades shifting into the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Police say at the time, visibility was limited because of snow.

An officer responding to a call in the area came across the concrete barriers and barely missed them, then located a semi on its side.

An eastbound semi had hit the barriers, then the ditch.

Police say the officer’s vehicle was then nearly hit by two other eastbound semis, which had to take evasive action to miss the barricades in the slippery conditions.

An investigation revealed how the highway dividers had become dislodged, with the westbound semi located quite some distance from the dislodged dividers.

TrafficSalmon ArmShuswapTrans-Canada HighwaySalmon Arm RCMPblind bayNo. 1 Highwayhighway dividers
