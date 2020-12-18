Kingston region to move to orange-restrict zone Monday, province says

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region will be moving to the orange-restrict zone under Ontario’s COVID-19 framework, according to a provincial news release sent out Friday.

Kingston is one of six regions that will be moved into new zones Monday.

“Based on our numbers, absolutely. I do think we should be in orange. I think that would help to have enhanced public health measures,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said in a press conference Friday.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford calls emergency Friday meeting with health officials over hospitalizations

The health unit reported 16 new cases Friday, with 19 more resolved cases, bringing the active coronavirus case count to 101.

The region’s positivity rate is 36.6 per 100,000 people. There are three people hospitalized, two in intensive care units. All signs that point to orange, Moore said.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after the news that Premier Doug Ford called an emergency meeting to discuss possible lockdowns across the province due to continuously climbing rates of COVID-19.

“As the number of new cases in Ontario continue to rise, it is evident additional measures are needed in certain regions to stop the spread of the virus,” said Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

According to the province, Kingston will stay in the orange zone for the next 28 days.

2:40 Doug Ford calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 hospitalizations Doug Ford calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 hospitalizations

In the orange zone, liquor can only be sold until 9 p.m., only four people will be allowed to be seated together at a restaurant or bar, and night clubs and strip clubs can only run as restaurants or bars.

Establishments will also need to add screening measures upon entry to their businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

For cinemas and fitness centres, capacity is now at 50 people within the building.

Gathering limits remain the same, with 25 people allowed outside and 10 inside.