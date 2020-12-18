Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Judge grants adjournment in tax evasion case against former Alberta MP Rob Anders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 3:28 pm
Former Conservative MP Rob Anders pictured in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012.
Former Conservative MP Rob Anders pictured in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012. Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press

A tax evasion case involving former Conservative member of Parliament Rob Anders has been put over to next month.

Provincial court Judge Joanne Durant granted an adjournment to Jan. 29, but said she wants to see significant movement on the file.

Read more: Former Calgary MP Rob Anders accused of not reporting $750K in income for tax purposes

Defence lawyer Paul Brunnen argued that he needs more time to review an extensive amount of material against his client.

Court documents show that tax authorities allege Anders failed to report more than $750,000 in net income over five years.

Trending Stories

He faces five charges, including tax evasion, some of which date back to his time in politics.

Read more: Former Calgary MP Rob Anders’ tax evasion case adjourned to give lawyer time

Story continues below advertisement

Anders, 48, was elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

The charges stem from an audit in 2012 and 2013, which found reported net rental losses on properties in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario at the same time as there were “unexplained” deposits in his bank account.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Tax EvasionRob AndersFormer Conservative MPRob Anders tax evasionFormer Alberta MPFormer Alberta MP Rob AndersFormer MP Rob AndersRob Anders courtRob Anders court caseRob Anders tax incomeTax evasion Rob Anders
Flyers
More weekly flyers