Cambridge hospital takes over local retirement home after 90 positive COVID-19 tests

The Ontario government announced Friday that Cambridge Memorial Hospital has taken over Cambridge Country Manor after there have been more than 90 positive tests for the coronavirus at the home.

“Protecting our long-term care residents is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” Long-Term Care minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement.

A voluntary management contract will see the hospital in charge of the retirement home for 90 days.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the home on Dec 8 and since then 47 residents and 44 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Waterloo Public Health’s numbers from Friday.

That is 21 more positive tests than Thursday.

There have been at least two other instances in Waterloo Region where the management of homes has been taken over by hospitals.

In June, St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener was placed in charge of Forest Heights Long-Term Care after 51 residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths.

On Nov. 22, SMGH was also placed in charge of the Village Manor in St Jacobs. An outbreak at that home saw one resident die while 19 others and 12 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.