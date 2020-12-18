Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cambridge hospital takes over local retirement home after 90 positive COVID-19 tests

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 3:56 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: GTHA cases not the only concern for Ontario’s top doctor' Coronavirus: GTHA cases not the only concern for Ontario’s top doctor
GTHA cases not the only concern for Ontario’s top doctor

The Ontario government announced Friday that Cambridge Memorial Hospital has taken over Cambridge Country Manor after there have been more than 90 positive tests for the coronavirus at the home.

“Protecting our long-term care residents is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” Long-Term Care minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected to reach Waterloo Region next week

A voluntary management contract will see the hospital in charge of the retirement home for 90 days.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the home on Dec 8 and since then 47 residents and 44 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Waterloo Public Health’s numbers from Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Is Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan working? Doctor answers your latest COVID-19 questions' Is Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan working? Doctor answers your latest COVID-19 questions
Is Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan working? Doctor answers your latest COVID-19 questions

That is 21 more positive tests than Thursday.

Trending Stories

There have been at least two other instances in Waterloo Region where the management of homes has been taken over by hospitals.

Read more: Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in Kitchener

In June, St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener was placed in charge of Forest Heights Long-Term Care after 51 residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths.

On Nov. 22, SMGH was also placed in charge of the Village Manor in St Jacobs. An outbreak at that home saw one resident die while 19 others and 12 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo COVID-19 outbreakCambridge Memorial HospitalCambridge COVID-19 outbreakCambridge Country ManorCambridge country manor COVID_19 outbreakCambridge retirement home outbreakOntario COVID-19 outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers