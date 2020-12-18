Menu

Canada

City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response Friday afternoon

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 1:11 pm
Empty streets in downtown Calgary amid Alberta-wide COVID-19 restrictions.
Empty streets in downtown Calgary amid Alberta-wide COVID-19 restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Friday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news conference will be held at 12 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Sue Henry will be on hand to discuss the city’s commitment to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Alberta reports record-breaking 30 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 1,571 new cases

In the latest provincial update on Thursday, Alberta confirmed the total number of active cases in the province was 19,865 with 763 people in hospital including 138 in intensive care.

In the Calgary zone, the government said there were 7,043 active cases of COVID-19.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 790.

