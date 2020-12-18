Online applications for B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery benefit now open

Send this page to someone via email

The online applications for B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery benefit of up to $1,000 opened on Friday morning.

The amount you’re eligible for will be automatically calculated based on the net income from your 2019 tax return.

3:01 Details on B.C. recovery benefit’s sliding scale, eligibility Details on B.C. recovery benefit’s sliding scale, eligibility – Dec 8, 2020

The tax-free benefit provides up to $1,000 for eligible families earning $125,000 dollars or less per year.

The benefit works on a sliding scale with families earning between $125,000 and $175,000 qualifying for a reduced amount.

A $500 payout will also be available for single people making up to $62,500 annually.

Applications are available online here. The province will open a call centre on Monday.

British Columbians will have until June 30, 2021 to apply.

A major plank of the BC NDP’s election campaign earlier this fall, the province has said the benefit will help 3.7 million people.

— With files from Richard Zussman