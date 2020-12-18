Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Online applications for B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery benefit now open

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 11:45 am
Click to play video 'British Columbians could get coronavirus benefit by Christmas' British Columbians could get coronavirus benefit by Christmas
The B.C. government has put forward legislation that should lead to the disbursement of the $1000 dollar B.C. Recovery Benefit. Applications will start online on December 18. Richard Zussman reports – Dec 8, 2020

The online applications for B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery benefit of up to $1,000 opened on Friday morning.

The amount you’re eligible for will be automatically calculated based on the net income from your 2019 tax return.

Click to play video 'Details on B.C. recovery benefit’s sliding scale, eligibility' Details on B.C. recovery benefit’s sliding scale, eligibility
Details on B.C. recovery benefit’s sliding scale, eligibility – Dec 8, 2020

The tax-free benefit provides up to $1,000 for eligible families earning $125,000 dollars or less per year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The benefit works on a sliding scale with families earning between $125,000 and $175,000 qualifying for a reduced amount.

Read more: Details released on how to apply for B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery benefit

A $500 payout will also be available for single people making up to $62,500 annually.

Applications are available online here. The province will open a call centre on Monday.

Read more: BC NDP pledges $1,000 in COVID-19 relief to certain families if re-elected

British Columbians will have until June 30, 2021 to apply.

A major plank of the BC NDP’s election campaign earlier this fall, the province has said the benefit will help 3.7 million people.

— With files from Richard Zussman

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bc coronavirusBC COVID-19bc covid 19 benefit applicationbc covid 19 recovery benefit applicationBC COVID benefit how to applyBC COVID recovery benefitBC COVID-19 benefitHow to apply for BC COVID-19 benefit
Flyers
More weekly flyers