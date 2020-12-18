Peterborough man spends months creating holiday light show

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough resident Jordan Downer has spent months creating a custom holiday light show complete with music.

Downer said it was something he wanted to do since he was a kid.

“I’ve always had an infatuation with Christmas lights since I was really little. I’ve always watched Christmas Vacation and Deck the Halls and I have always wanted to do something big,” Downer said.

“I have tried a few years but have never attempted anything with the music so I decided 2020 was a good enough reason so I decided to just go for it and do it.”

Here’s how it works. When you arrive at the Hawley Street home, you tune your radio station to 88.3 FM. From there, custom shows run each half-hour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Downer started the project in September, programming the lights to music and sound from some holiday favourite movies. He is also using it as a way to spread more than just holiday cheer.

“We wanted to do something for the community to give back as well. So we’re collecting donations for the Salvation Army, unwrapped toys and nonperishable food,” he said.

“Some nights, I can barely lift the bins at the end of the night. It’s great to see all of the donations that people have brought along with them.”

Downer adds the deadline for toy donations is Friday, Dec. 18, but food donations are still welcome.

And while his mom said she isn’t sure what the hydro bill will look like, she is proud of what her son has accomplished.

“This year, we all needed something,” Cheryl Downer said. “He kept it secret and when he did a test run, I was just like, wow, I was just like a little kid again.”

Downer said the best part is seeing the reaction from viewers lined along the street to watch the show.

“You can hear kids laughing and having fun, so it has brought a lot of Christmas joy,” he said.

When asked if he would make it an annual tradition, Downer said he might have to now that it has been such a success.

“It was a lot of fun to put together, so I don’t mind,” he said.

Shows run nightly until Christmas Day and a non-holiday light show starts after Dec. 25.

For more Christmas light routes Fresh Radio has put together a holiday tour map.