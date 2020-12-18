Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Multi-vehicle collision involving VPD cruiser sends several to hospital

By John Copsey Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 1:24 am
@MFrankvoice

A multi-vehicle collision involving a VPD cruiser on Vancouver’s westside has sent a number of people to hospital Thursday evening.

Details are few, but Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin tells Global News that officers in an unmarked police car were driving with lights and sirens activated to a domestic assault in progress.

Read more: RCMP-involved collision in Surrey sends two to hospital

While en route, Visintin says a collision occurred between a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle on Broadway near Burrard.

Trending Stories

She says everyone involved was taken to hospital for assessment, adding that any injuries sustained are non-life threatening.

Read more: Edmonton police cruiser involved in crash on Fort Road Sunday

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video 'Teen killed in Coquitlam crash' Teen killed in Coquitlam crash
Teen killed in Coquitlam crash – Mar 26, 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VPDBroadwayDomestic Assaultmulti-vehicle collisionburrardTania VisintinIn Progress
Flyers
More weekly flyers