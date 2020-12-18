Multi-vehicle collision involving VPD cruiser sends several to hospital

A multi-vehicle collision involving a VPD cruiser on Vancouver’s westside has sent a number of people to hospital Thursday evening.
Details are few, but Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin tells Global News that officers in an unmarked police car were driving with lights and sirens activated to a domestic assault in progress.
While en route, Visintin says a collision occurred between a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle on Broadway near Burrard.
Trending Stories
She says everyone involved was taken to hospital for assessment, adding that any injuries sustained are non-life threatening.
More to come…
Teen killed in Coquitlam crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments