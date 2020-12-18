Multi-vehicle collision involving VPD cruiser sends several to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A multi-vehicle collision involving a VPD cruiser on Vancouver’s westside has sent a number of people to hospital Thursday evening.

Details are few, but Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin tells Global News that officers in an unmarked police car were driving with lights and sirens activated to a domestic assault in progress.

While en route, Visintin says a collision occurred between a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle on Broadway near Burrard.

She says everyone involved was taken to hospital for assessment, adding that any injuries sustained are non-life threatening.

Read more: Edmonton police cruiser involved in crash on Fort Road Sunday

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

1:40 Teen killed in Coquitlam crash Teen killed in Coquitlam crash – Mar 26, 2019