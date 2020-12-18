Menu

Canada

Picker shack goes up in flames in the Central Okanagan

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 12:49 am
Jeff Martin/Global News

The Ellison Fire Department was called to a property on Old Vernon Road Thursday afternoon to douse a picker shack that had gone up in flames.

Read more: Fire guts former boat storage facility in West Kelowna

The call came in just after 3:00 p.m.

A picker shack on the property that was not being used was fully involved.

While fire crews were able to put out the blaze quite quickly, the structure was completely destroyed.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department welcomes community through virtual open house

It’s not clear how the fire started, and it is under investigation.

Old Vernon Road was closed in both directions while crews did their work.

