Picker shack goes up in flames in the Central Okanagan

The Ellison Fire Department was called to a property on Old Vernon Road Thursday afternoon to douse a picker shack that had gone up in flames.
The call came in just after 3:00 p.m.
A picker shack on the property that was not being used was fully involved.
While fire crews were able to put out the blaze quite quickly, the structure was completely destroyed.
It’s not clear how the fire started, and it is under investigation.
Old Vernon Road was closed in both directions while crews did their work.
