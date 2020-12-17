Warnings issued with ‘vigorous’ wind forecast for B.C.’s south coast Friday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s south is bracing for strong winds on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, and the eastern and western reaches of Vancouver Island.

The meteorological agency said a “vigorous” southeast wind system is due to hit the south coast Friday morning, producing winds of up to 70 km/h over exposed parts of the Sunshine Coast and central and northern sections of eastern Vancouver Island.

Those winds are forecast to spread to exposed parts of Metro Vancouver and southern sections of Howe Sound by Friday afternoon, before easing and shifting to northwest winds of about 40 km/h Friday evening.

Over western Vancouver Island, southerly winds of 80 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h are anticipated Friday morning.

Those winds are expected to shift to northwest at about 60 km/h in the afternoon before easing in the evening.

Residents are being warned to tidy up any loose objects, which may be tossed by the wind.

