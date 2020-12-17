Menu

Weather

Warnings issued with ‘vigorous’ wind forecast for B.C.’s south coast Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 10:42 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 17' B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 17
WATCH: B.C. evening weather forecast for Dec. 17

B.C.’s south is bracing for strong winds on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, and the eastern and western reaches of Vancouver Island.

Read more: In pictures: Powerful December windstorm blasts B.C.’s south coast

The meteorological agency said a “vigorous” southeast wind system is due to hit the south coast Friday morning, producing winds of up to 70 km/h over exposed parts of the Sunshine Coast and central and northern sections of eastern Vancouver Island.

Those winds are forecast to spread to exposed parts of Metro Vancouver and southern sections of Howe Sound by Friday afternoon, before easing and shifting to northwest winds of about 40 km/h Friday evening.

Read more: BC Hydro says December windstorm was the most damaging in its history

Over western Vancouver Island, southerly winds of 80 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h are anticipated Friday morning.

Those winds are expected to shift to northwest at about 60 km/h in the afternoon before easing in the evening.

Residents are being warned to tidy up any loose objects, which may be tossed by the wind.

Click to play video 'New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness' New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness
New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness – Nov 13, 2020
