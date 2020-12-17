Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior to undergo temporary closures for avalanche control

Send this page to someone via email

Two sections of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior will undergo temporary closures this week for avalanche control.

Both closures are expected to be short in duration, according to DriveBC.

The first will happen late Thursday afternoon, west of Revelstoke, and is expected to last two hours, from 4 to 6 p.m. PT.

That closure will be between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge, a stretch of road that’s between nine and 24 km west of Revelstoke. A detour will not be available.

The second closure will take place Friday night, between Field and the border between B.C. and Alberta. That closure is expected to start at 9 p.m. MT, and last an hour or so.

The second Trans-Canada Highway closure because of avalanche control will take place Friday night, between the community of Field and the Alberta border. DriveBC

In both cases, DriveBC is warning motorists to expect delays.

