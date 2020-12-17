Menu

Crime

2 suspects sought in Halloween assaults at Vancouver’s Empire Field

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 6:04 pm
Vancouver Police released a photo of a suspect in a Halloween night stabbing
VPD released a photo of the suspect in a violent stabbing Oct. 31. 2020 at Empire Field. Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police are appealing for tips from the public after a man was assaulted twice on Halloween night.

The victim, a 31-year-old Vancouver man, was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

He was with friends inside Leeside Skatepark at Empire Field when a fight broke out between two groups at around 10:30 p.m.

Read more: Vancouver man dies in city’s 19th homicide of the year following random stabbing

Police say he was struck in the head by a white man in his 20s, who was wearing a Ghostbusters Halloween costume.

A second fight broke out around midnight near the public washroom at the soccer field.

Police say the same man was then stabbed multiple times in the torso by a different white man in his 20s.

“This was a violent assault that resulted in serious and life-altering injuries,” Sgt. Steve Addison, with the Vancouver police, said in a release.

Read more: No charges against officers in case of Myles Gray who died during encounter with Vancouver police

This suspect was wearing black clothing and carrying a distinctive red and white striped shoulder bag.

Trending Stories

“Detectives have not yet been able to identify the people responsible, and are asking for the public’s help to solve the crime,” Addison added.

Police said they know some witnesses used their phones to record the fights and are asking anyone with pictures or video to do the right thing and call investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

