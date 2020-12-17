Menu

Crime

Cobourg, Ont., police taser man resisting arrest following mask-wearing dispute

By Greg Davis Global News
FILE-In this Aug. 16, 2007, file photo, Police Chief John Martin demonstrates a Taser in Brattleboro, Vt. Mental health advocates and civil libertarians are calling for a moratorium on police use of stun guns in Vermont following the death of man last week. They want it to last until the effects of the weapons can be investigated further and until police officers get more training in their use and in how to deal with people experiencing mental health crises.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot).
FILE-In this Aug. 16, 2007, file photo, Police Chief John Martin demonstrates a Taser in Brattleboro, Vt. Mental health advocates and civil libertarians are calling for a moratorium on police use of stun guns in Vermont following the death of man last week. They want it to last until the effects of the weapons can be investigated further and until police officers get more training in their use and in how to deal with people experiencing mental health crises.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot). AP file

Cobourg police say officers deployed a conducted energy weapon during the arrest of a man Wednesday following a dispute at a business.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers were called to a northwest area business for report of an unwanted person.

Staff reported an ongoing issue with a man who allegedly was not wearing a face mask inside, in accordance with COVID-19 public health orders, and they requested him removed.

Police allege officers asked the man to leave but he declined.

Officers arrested the man for failing to leave a premise. However, it’s alleged the man resisted arrested. Police deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Brett Smith, 54, of Cobourg was charged with failure to leave a premises upon direction; causing a disturbance and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The accused was released on an undertaking and summons with a future court date in Cobourg, police said. No date was provided.

