Cobourg, Ont., police taser man resisting arrest following mask-wearing dispute

Cobourg police say officers deployed a conducted energy weapon during the arrest of a man Wednesday following a dispute at a business.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers were called to a northwest area business for report of an unwanted person.

Staff reported an ongoing issue with a man who allegedly was not wearing a face mask inside, in accordance with COVID-19 public health orders, and they requested him removed.

Police allege officers asked the man to leave but he declined.

Officers arrested the man for failing to leave a premise. However, it’s alleged the man resisted arrested. Police deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest.

Brett Smith, 54, of Cobourg was charged with failure to leave a premises upon direction; causing a disturbance and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The accused was released on an undertaking and summons with a future court date in Cobourg, police said. No date was provided.