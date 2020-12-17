Menu

Crime

Victim drives to hospital following stabbing near Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 2:19 pm
Wellington County OPP have arrested two people in connection to a stabbing near Guelph.
Wellington County OPP have arrested two people in connection to a stabbing near Guelph. Global News

Wellington County OPP say two people have been charged in connection with a stabbing that happened at a home north of Guelph on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an address on Highway 6 in the Township of Guelph-Eramosa just before 10 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

OPP said there was a fight between three people and one person was injured “as a result of an edged weapon.”

The victim then drove to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP arrested two suspects near the scene. Police added that the victim and two suspects know each other.

A 62-year-old man from Clifford has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order, and a 59-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 22.

