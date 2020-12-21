Menu

Crime

Driver receives 2 years in jail for crash that left B.C. girl with permanent brain damage

By Amy Judd Global News
Leila Bui pictured in a wheelchair, along with her mother Kairry and her sister.
Leila Bui pictured in a wheelchair, along with her mother Kairry and her sister. Brad MacLeod/Global News

A woman convicted in a 2017 car crash that left an 11-year-old B.C. girl with a devastating brain injury has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Tenessa Nikirk had been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the incident in Saanich on Vancouver Island.

She will serve her time in a federal penitentiary and has also been banned from driving for three years.

During the trial last year, video footage showed a speeding vehicle, driven by Nikirk, moments before it was involved in the collision.

Click to play video 'B.C. woman guilty of dangerous driving in crash that left 11-year old girl with brain damage' B.C. woman guilty of dangerous driving in crash that left 11-year old girl with brain damage
B.C. woman guilty of dangerous driving in crash that left 11-year old girl with brain damage – Jan 27, 2020

Read more: Video shows vehicle speeding before crash that left Saanich 11-year-old with brain damage

Experts testified that the vehicle could have been going as fast as 100 km/h. Evidence presented to the court also suggested Nikirk was texting for several minutes prior to the collision.

Trending Stories

The family of Leila Bui, the child who was struck at Torquay and Ash Road on Dec. 20, 2017, has said that life since that day has been difficult.

Leila had been on her way to school at the time.

Click to play video 'Young girl struck in crosswalk in Saanich' Young girl struck in crosswalk in Saanich
Young girl struck in crosswalk in Saanich – Dec 20, 2017

Read more: 11-year-old struck by car in Saanich suffers brain damage, requires spinal surgery: Mom

Several witnesses testified that the girl had looked both ways before entering the crosswalk.

– More to come

Dangerous Drivingleila buiTenessa NikirkDangerous Driving Sentenceleila bui saanichLeila Bui struckSaanich BC crashSannich crashTenessa Nikirk sentenceTenessa Nikirk sentencing
