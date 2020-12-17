Menu

Crime

Yarmouth RCMP charge third man in connection with the murder of Colton Cook

By Maria Tobin Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 3:33 pm
A Yarmouth County man is facing charges in connection with the homicide of Colton Cook.
A Yarmouth County man is facing charges in connection with the homicide of Colton Cook.

RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., charged a third man on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Colton James Cook.

Keith Arthur Siscoe, 35, of Yarmouth County is being charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Read more: Yarmouth RCMP seek ‘persons of interest’ in Colton Cook homicide

Police say Siscoe was arrested on Wednesday in Lunenburg County and appeared through teleconference with a Justice of the Peace the same day, while in custody.

Cook, 26, was reported missing on Sept. 27. The same day, police found a burned vehicle in Yarmouth County and partial remains near the vehicle.

Cook’s remains were later located at the intersection of Saunders and Raynardton roads on Sept. 29.

Robert Charles Rogers, 57, and Wayne Richard Crawford, 36, have already been charged in connection with the case.

Rogers and Crawford have been charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains, police say.

Click to play video 'RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern' RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern
RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern

Siscoe was scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court earlier Thursday.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about Cook’s death is asked to call police at 902-365-3120 or to contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

