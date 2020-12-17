Menu

Crime

Saskatoon serial killer John Crawford dies in prison

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 12:44 pm
John Crawford has died in prison. He was serving concurrent life sentences for murdering three Indigenous women in the 1990s.
John Crawford has died in prison. He was serving concurrent life sentences for murdering three Indigenous women in the 1990s. Global News

A Saskatoon serial killer, convicted of murdering two Indigenous women and one Indigenous teen girl in the early 1990s, has died in prison.

John Martin Crawford was serving three concurrent life sentences for the deaths of Shelly Napope, 16; Calinda Waterhen, 22; and Eva Taysup, 30. Their remains were found southwest of Saskatoon in 1994.

The 58-year-old was an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre when he died on Dec. 16, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

As in all cases when an inmate dies in custody, CSC said a review will take place.

A cause of death was not released. CSC said the police and coroner will be notified.

Before the Saskatoon killings, Crawford had served seven years of a 10-year sentence for manslaughter in the death of a Lethbridge, Alta., woman in the early 1980s.

