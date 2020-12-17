Winnipeg community centre rinks get the go-ahead, with COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Good news for Winnipeggers who like to spend time on the ice in the winter: outdoor skating rinks are now allowed to open, but with a number of COVID-19 restrictions.

Lora Meseman, president of the General Council of Winnipeg Community Centres, told 680 CJOB you’ll be able to lace up at your local community rink, as long as you follow the rules.

“We’ve received clarification from the province that outdoor rinks can open, so that individuals and families can go skating,” said Meseman.

“We do need to remind everyone that people who are engaged in the activity will need to maintain their two-metre distance from each other.”

Be sure to plan accordingly, and wear layers. Due to the province’s code red restrictions, all community centres must remain closed, so you won’t have access to a dressing room or warming shack to put your skates on.

“Any indoor facilities aren’t going to be open,” she said, “so you’re going to show up, put on your skates maybe in the car or right beside the rink, and hop on.

“It isn’t open for organized practices or games or outdoor sporting competitions… There’s lots of room on the ice, but really primarily groups of five are what we’re encouraging at this point while the restrictions are in.”

Playgrounds and athletic fields across the city have also been reopened this week — provided social distancing is followed and group sizes do not exceed the province’s restrictions.

After receiving clarity from the Province of MB, we’re now able to re-open City playgrounds & athletic fields starting today. More info on safely using outdoor recreation & park amenities>> https://t.co/jlILadScoX pic.twitter.com/7dclgPdDjx — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) December 15, 2020

“The public service has begun the process of removing signage that is currently up, indicating that the spaces are closed,” Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday.

“I’m very pleased that residents will now have more options available for them to get outside and get active safely.

“I want to underscore to our residents to continue to practice the fundamentals if you’re venturing out of your homes and into these public spaces. Stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance.”

