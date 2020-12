Send this page to someone via email

CLYDE RIVER, Nunavut — RCMP say officers are responding to an active shooter in the Nunavut community of Clyde River.

A short news release from police advises everyone to remain in their homes until they are told they can leave.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone has been hurt.

Clyde River has a population of about 1,000 and is on the northeast shore of Baffin Island.

— More to come.

