London’s COVID-19 assessment centres announce holiday hours

London’s COVID-19 assessment centres are scaling back their hours over the holidays, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to get tested, even on Christmas Day.

While the Oakridge assessment centre will be closed from Dec. 25 until Jan. 3, the Carling assessment centre will remain open with reduced hours.

The assessment centre at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from Boxing Day to Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both centres will return to normal hours of operation on Jan. 4.

Mike McMahon, executive director of the Thames Valley Family Health Team, which operates the centres alongside the London Health Sciences Centre, says the team felt that was a better option than reducing hours at both locations.

“Really, what that does is allows us to consolidate our more-than-full team at Carling so we actually have a little bit of a surge of human resources at Carling,” he explained.

“At the same time, some time off that staff have been requesting — not probably as much as they would like — we get to rotate that through the team.”

As for staff working through the holidays, McMahon says administration is “able to do some socially distant meal service on Christmas Day and or Boxing Day.”

They’re trying to provide staff “a treat, a measure of comfort, as people are serving others during the annual statutory holiday there,” he says.

TVFHT asks that people book COVID-19 testing appointments online “as much as possible,” though telephone booking is available. The centres also say those without internet or telephone access can still walk up to the centres.

As well, TVFHT says both centres will only test those who fall within provincial guidelines, which includes: those with symptoms, those who’ve been exposed to a confirmed case, those who live or work in a setting experiencing an outbreak, those who require a test (as an essential health worker, for long term care visits, for a medical procedure, etc.), or those who are eligible for testing as part of a Ministry of Health targeted testing initiative.

Further details on testing locations and appointment booking can be found on the COVID-19 testing in London and Middlesex website.

— with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.