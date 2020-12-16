Menu

Crime

Former Montreal university professor who killed four colleagues in 1992 denied parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2020 9:09 pm
CConcordia University's downtown campus is seen Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Montreal.
CConcordia University's downtown campus is seen Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A former Montreal university professor who murdered four academics in 1992 has been denied parole.

The Parole Board of Canada issued a decision Wednesday in the case of Valery, a former Concordia University professor who shot four colleagues dead.

Fabrikant, 80, was facing dismissal as an associate professor of mechanical engineering in 1992.

In August of that year, Fabrikant opened fire in an engineering department building, killing four professors and wounding a secretary.

The parole board’s 10-page decision says Fabrikant doesn’t consider himself a risk to society — an assessment the team managing his case didn’t agree with.

The board says releasing him would present an undue risk to society, noting that after 28 years since he was imprisoned, Fabrikant does not recognize he hurt innocent people.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
