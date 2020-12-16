Procurement for Calgary’s Green Line LRT project paused amid review

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has stopped acquiring proposals from contractors to build the first phase of the Green Line LRT project.

According to an email sent to community stakeholders and obtained by Global News, the city has decided to “pause the segment 1 procurement schedule to provide time to conclude the work with the province.”

“We do not believe it is responsible to continue with the current procurement while discussions with the province are evolving,” the email from the city’s Green Line team said.

The city released its Stage 1 requests for proposal (RFP) on July 24, resulting in a shortlist of companies that would be qualified to build the first phase of the project from Shepard to Ramsay in the city’s southeast.

The provincial government completed its review of the $5.5-billion project in October.

The review, which began in June, covered the alignment and cost estimates of the project.

In a letter sent to Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Transportation Minister Ric McIver said the review “outlined (a) number of concerns related to risk and certainty with the project as it is currently designed, including estimated costs, contingencies, governance structure and the overall procurement strategy.”

Construction of the first phase was supposed to begin in 2021.

There is concern from some members of city council that the construction timeline may now be in question.

“Any pause or delay, in my view, is solely on the shoulders of the provincial government,” Green Line committee chair Shane Keating said Wednesday. “Any delay in segment 1 is going to jeopardize shovels in the ground in 2021.”

Despite the concerns from the province, McIver said at the time that the province would maintain its commitment to fund $1.53 billion of the transit project.

More to come…