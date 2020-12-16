Video recordings prompt Red Deer RCMP to probe possible sex assaults in the 1990s

The RCMP has opened an investigation into what they’re calling multiple “possible historical sex assaults” they believe may have occurred in Red Deer, Alta., in the 1990s.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they initiated an investigation after they got hold of several video recordings “that show women involved in what appears to be non-consensual sexual encounters.”

The RCMP said they are looking into whether the women in the recordings were “incapacitated by intoxicants.”

The man in the video — a business owner who police describe as a suspect — has been identified but the RCMP said the women’s identities are currently unknown and are encouraging them to come forward if they believe they were victims of a crime.

“We understand that this is an unusual request, but we have evidence of a possible crime and we are committed to taking all measures to investigate,” said Sgt. Ian Ihme with the Red Deer RCMP detachment.

Anyone who believes they were a victim in connection with the sex acts depicted in the videos, or who has information about the videos, is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Police said they encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre to get support

