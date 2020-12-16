Menu

Crime

Quebec police search for victims of Michel Déry, arrested for rape, kidnapping dating back to ’70s

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 6:27 pm
The now 61-year-old suspect was arrested in Montreal on Dec. 11 by the Disappearances and Unsolved Cases Division of the SQ.
The now 61-year-old suspect was arrested in Montreal on Dec. 11 by the Disappearances and Unsolved Cases Division of the SQ. Sûreté du Québec

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is looking for other potential victims of Michel Déry, a man who was arrested last week for sex crimes dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

The now 61-year-old suspect was arrested in Montreal on Dec. 11 by the Disappearances and Unsolved Cases Division of the SQ.

Read more: How long will the COVID-19 vaccine protect you? Here’s what we know so far

Déry appeared in court the same day by video-conference call to face charges of rape, kidnapping, indecency and forcible confinement.

Several victims have already been identified, but the investigation determined that there could have been more victims during the same period in the regions of Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Michel Déry is asked to contact the SQ Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

— with files from the Canadian Press

