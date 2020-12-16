Canadian Blood Services in Saskatchewan looks to fill 1,400-plus appointments by January

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services in Saskatchewan is in need of donors with the holidays fast approaching.

More than 1,400 donors are needed in the province to fill open appointments by Jan. 4. That number includes 730 donors in Saskatoon and 640 in Regina.

“The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday, unfortunately. It’s a constant battle that we have. Around long weekends, holidays, we start to see people’s habits change and giving blood isn’t a top-of-mind thing,” said Aaron Barlow, Canadian Blood Services’ Regina’s territory manager.

“We’re encouraging eligible donors to make appointments during this time.”

Donor centres across the province are open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, in addition to regular hours.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, donors are being reminded to maximize physical distancing measures and to wears masks at all times.

“Safety is our highest priority. Enhanced wellness measures are in effect throughout all our donor centres to ensure the well-being of donors and our teams is safeguarded,” said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.

“Not all connections can be virtual during COVID-19. We’re grateful to donors and front-line workers who have helped maintain an adequate level of blood products for patients since the onset of the pandemic. But the demand for blood never stops, even over the holidays.”

Donors are being asked to book appointments, as Canadian Blood Services isn’t accepting walk-ins.

To set up an appointment, visit the Canadian Blood Services website or call 1-888-2-DONATE.

