New Brunswick NDP choose Chris Thompson as interim party leader

FREDERICTON – New Brunswick New Democrats have selected Chris Thompson as their interim party leader.

The party said today in a news release the 25-year-old has a business degree and experience managing a small business.

The NDP says Thompson has a history of political activism and was a candidate in the 2020 provincial election in the riding of New Maryland-Sunbury.

Thompson replaces Mackenzie Thomason who was interim leader for a year and a half.

1:05 New Brunswick leaders’ debate: NDP’s Mackenzie Thomason says province may need to run deficit New Brunswick leaders’ debate: NDP’s Mackenzie Thomason says province may need to run deficit – Sep 3, 2020

The party failed to win any seats during September’s provincial election.

The New Brunswick NDP says party members will meet in 2021 to determine the criteria for a leadership election.

