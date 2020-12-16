Menu

Politics

New Brunswick NDP choose Chris Thompson as interim party leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2020 4:00 pm
The New Brunswick NDP have selected Chris Thompson as their interim party leader.
Chris Thompson NB NDP/Facebook

FREDERICTON – New Brunswick New Democrats have selected Chris Thompson as their interim party leader.

The party said today in a news release the 25-year-old has a business degree and experience managing a small business.

Read more: New Brunswick NDP will not have new leader in place for snap election

The NDP says Thompson has a history of political activism and was a candidate in the 2020 provincial election in the riding of New Maryland-Sunbury.

Thompson replaces Mackenzie Thomason who was interim leader for a year and a half.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick leaders’ debate: NDP’s Mackenzie Thomason says province may need to run deficit' New Brunswick leaders’ debate: NDP’s Mackenzie Thomason says province may need to run deficit
New Brunswick leaders’ debate: NDP’s Mackenzie Thomason says province may need to run deficit – Sep 3, 2020

The party failed to win any seats during September’s provincial election.

The New Brunswick NDP says party members will meet in 2021 to determine the criteria for a leadership election.

Read more: New Brunswick NDP call off leadership convention after lone candidate fails vetting

© 2020 The Canadian Press
