Crime

Peterborough man, 25, charged with child luring in police investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 2:32 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of child luring.
A Peterborough man is accused of child luring. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with child luring as part of an ongoing police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the investigation led to the arrest of a man on Wednesday.

Read more: Child exploitation investigations on the rise: Peterborough police

John Williams, 25, of McDonnel Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old by means of telecommunication.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service reminds parents and caregivers that there are various resources available online regarding online safety for children including the Canadian Centre For Child Protection. For more information visit https://www.protectchildren.ca/en/.

