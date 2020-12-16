Over 50 new supportive homes coming to Penticton: BC Housing

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has purchased a site in Penticton that will be the future location for 50 new permanent supportive homes for people who are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

“These new homes will provide the fresh start people need along with the around-the-clock supports to help them achieve their goals,” said David Eby, B.C.’s Attorney General.

“Our government is working to ensure all British Columbians have a safe place to call home.”

BC Housing purchased the vacant site, located at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd., and the land will be developed into a four-storey building that can house up to 54 units.

The new housing facility will resemble the Burdock House — a successful supportive housing project that opened in October 2019, in Penticton.

“Staff will be on site 24/7 to provide support, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services and other offerings like those at Burdock House,” wrote BC Housing staff in a release.

While the B.C. government has said the site will not need to be rezoned, it will still have two virtual community meetings in mid-December to provide people with information about the development plans.

Dan Ashton, Penticton’s MLA, was critical of the fact that the government is not having an open community discussion on the choice of the project’s location.

“In the past, I have given credit to BC Housing for working with the City of Penticton in successfully identifying community supported location or supportive housing,” Ashton tweeted.

“I am disappointed there is no advance community consultation being done here.”

BC Housing also said the site will be used for other future affordable housing projects, but the supportive housing units are the first phase of the development.

