Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Hamilton Public Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as two virus-related deaths.

The city now has 123 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health said the two deaths reported Wednesday were both men. One died on Sunday and was tied to the Juravinski outbreak. He was in his late 80s.

The second man, who was in his early 90s and connected to the outbreak at Grace Villa, died on Tuesday.

Public health says there are 29 active outbreaks at 25 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 16, including:

Ten long-term care homes (LTCH) — Amica Stoney Creek, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), Shalom Village Nursing Home and Wellington Nursing Home

Three retirement homes — Highgate Residence of Ancaster, Ridgeview and The Village at Wentworth Heights

One workplace — Sterling Honda

Four schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary Lawfield Elementary and Frank Panabaker North School.

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

An outbreak at Alexander Place in Waterdown was declared over on Tuesday.

The city’s significant outbreaks include Grace Villa LTCH which has 177 COVID-19 cases since it started on Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 101 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, and Baywoods Place with 47 cases since starting Nov. 1.

The outbreaks at five units of the Juravinski Hospital involve 65 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 30 patients, 33 staff members and two students.

The city has reported 764 new cases in the last 10 days with four per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 752 as of Dec. 16.

The city has seen 4,405 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 54 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 91 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Halton has 400 active cases as of Dec. 16, with Burlington accounting for 126 cases.

The region has 35 outbreaks, including 17 institutional outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor, Burloak, CAMA Woodlands and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; Bennett Health Care Centre and Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; and Chartwell Waterford and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), seven retirement homes (Amica Georgetown and Chartwell Lakeshore, Pearl and Pine, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Martindale Gardens in Milton, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and one hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s most significant outbreaks involve the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 102 coronavirus cases involving 75 residents and 19 staff members as well as eight other people connected to the home.

The outbreak at Allendale LTCH has 69 COVID-19 cases involving 57 residents, 10 staff and two others connected with the home. The outbreak began on Nov. 13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving one case at St. Anne Elementary in Burlington and two cases at Bruce Trail Public as well as the Milton Quran Institute.

Outbreaks at West Oak Village LTCH and the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington were reported over Tuesday by Halton public health.

There have been a total of 84 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began, with 4,703 total COVID-19 cases in the region.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Niagara Region reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Niagara public health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three more virus-related deaths.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,723 total positive cases and 92 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

There are 416 active cases as of Dec. 16.

The region has 19 active outbreaks with 10 of them institutional at one retirement home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), six long-term care homes (Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie; Woodlands of Sunset in Welland; Bella Senior Care Residence, Millennium Trail Manor and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls) and three at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x2) and Welland Country General).

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has had 737 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 58 active cases as of Dec. 16.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 5.43.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Brant County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region now has had 681 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 95 active cases as of Dec. 16 with one person receiving hospital care.

The region has three institutional outbreaks adding two more on Tuesday at John Noble LTHC and Lions McInnes House in Brantford, both involving staff cases.

An outbreak at St. John’s College in Brantford is tied to a pair of student cases.

Brant County’s acting medical officer of health said there was an epidemiological link with the St. John’s students where at least one infection could have been acquired in the school.

“Cohorts, along with any other associated contacts, have been dismissed and are currently self-isolating,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke in a statement on Tuesday.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 70.04 per 100,000.

More than 40 per cent of cases have been attributed to close contact transmission over the last four days, according to public health.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

In a release on Tuesday, Urbantke said she expects a move into the red-control level on Friday after a discussion with the province.