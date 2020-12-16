Search continues for missing fishers off Nova Scotia coast, crew identified

Send this page to someone via email

The search for five missing scallop fishers continued Wednesday, as ground crews, aircraft and small vessels scoured the coast for any sign of the crew and the scallop dragger that sank Tuesday morning.

Search and rescue officials said the body of one fisher from the dragger Chief William Saulis was found late Tuesday night.

The Yarmouth-based boat went down off Delaps Cove, N.S., northeast of Digby, with debris spotted by rescue helicopters shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The boat’s emergency locator beacon had sent a signal at 5:50 that morning. Two empty life-rafts from the vessel washed ashore in Hillsburn, N.S., a village of about 250 people.

As he guided his lobster boat just off the rocky shore Wednesday morning, fisherman Colin Sproul described the mood as sombre. “We’re just searching the waters here, hoping to see something,” he said in an interview.

He said the air was -10 C, causing mist referred to as “Bay steam” to rise off the water, reducing visibility as the Bay of Fundy tides flowed back in.

“When any fishermen might need help, we always turn out,” he said. “If it was us who went missing, others would do the same.”

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax has said seas were two to three metres high with strong winds when the boat sank, and poor weather hampered search efforts throughout Tuesday.

Owens said early Wednesday that the search will continue until the missing people are found, with military aircraft and three coast guard vessels involved.

Former crew members provided the names of the crew and captain on board, and the company where they worked, Yarmouth Sea Products, confirmed the names of the missing.

The missing crew are Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Michael Drake and Geno Francis, and the captain is Charles Roberts.

Members of a ground search and rescue team walk along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. in an area where empty life-rafts from a scallop fishing vessel where reported on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Search and rescue aircraft, along with Canadian Coast Guard boats have been dispatched as well. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Jacob Jacquard, who worked on the vessel last year, said he understands the boat had been fishing off Alma, N.B., and the crew was returning to shore. “I guess he had a full load (of scallops) on, and that’s all I know,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

Harold Jarvis, a fellow Yarmouth fisherman, said in an interview Wednesday he had previously fished with the men of the Chief William Saulis. “I’m struck, really. Haven’t had time to think about it,” he said.

Jarvis said he was trying to understand what might have happened. “As far as I know, they were just on their way home from a trip,” he said. “They just never made it to port.”

Alain d’Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, said the scallop fleet typically goes out on the Bay of Fundy to drag for scallops and then returns to more sheltered water to remove the meat in the shellfish, a process known as shucking.

“It’s just sadness now in the community. It’s so easy for people to put themselves in their shoes,” he said.

“Everybody has a reflection on Charles (Roberts) and the crew. Everybody knows it could have been any fisher. It’s a hard thing to reflect on.” Tweet This

The RCMP is overseeing the shoreline searches, and Cpl. Mike Carter confirmed Wednesday that searchers had found more debris, including some clothing and rescue gear.

Locals say the tide was much higher than average on Monday night, which made the stormy conditions and waves on the bay Tuesday more dangerous.

Hilton Seymore of the Annapolis Valley Ground Search and Rescue said search teams were factoring in tide flow and winds as they searched the shoreline in frigid temperatures Wednesday.

Searchers had to climb over rocky beaches still covered in a light dusting of snow and ice caused by freezing spray, with heavy surf and winds blowing the snow sideways.

“We keeping searching until they tell us to stop,” Seymore said, adding that the searchers “are looking to provide the families with closure.”

A member of a ground search and rescue team walks along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. as they continue to look for five fishermen missing after the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis sank in the Bay of Fundy, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. RCAF search and rescue aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard boats have been dispatched as well. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

As volunteer searchers assembled in a nearby church hall on Wednesday morning, school buses crawled through Hillsburn, picking up bundled-up children.

The village’s brightly coloured Christmas decorations displayed a strongly maritime theme, in contrast to the low clouds and slate grey seas of the Bay of Fundy. One home that backs onto the bay features a tall Christmas tree made from colourful buoys. A few doors down, a replica lighthouse was festooned with lights.

Rev. Bob Elliott of the Hillsburn United Baptist Church noted the tragedies that have come one after another in Nova Scotia this year.

“I believe that COVID-19 and the 22 who were killed earlier in this province (in the April mass shooting) has taught us that family and loved ones are more important than anything else we have,” he said.

“We will get through this. We’re Maritimers. We’ve been through a lot in the years past,” he added.

– With files from Danielle Edwards and Michael Tutton in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.