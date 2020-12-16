Cobourg, Ont., police remind drivers to ‘lock it or lose it’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., say an unlocked vehicle with valuables left in plain sight is an easy target for thieves. So, this holiday season, police are reminding drivers to lock it, or lose it.

The campaign involves auxiliary officers examining parked cars, to confirm whether the vehicles are locked, and whether valuables are left inside. They place a small notice on vehicles that have been checked to indicate what safety precautions were and weren’t taken.

So far, police say most people seem to be getting the message.

Between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10, 10,966 vehicles were checked in the Town of Cobourg. Police say 708 of those vehicles were said to be meeting the standards.

258 of those did not meet the lock it or lose it standard.

Some of the items left out in plain sight included handbags, wallets, suitcases, phones and GPS.

Police say some good tips to keep your vehicle and belongings safe are to park in well-lit areas, ensure windows are rolled up, and never leave money in plain sight.

This campaign runs all year, but ramps up during the holiday season when more people are purchasing gifts. People’s schedules are also usually more hectic around the holiday season, meaning there is more of a chance someone might forget to lock their vehicle when in a hurry.

