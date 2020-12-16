Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in Thamesford, Ont., just east of London.

Police, paramedics, and the local fire department were called to the crash on Allen Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The investigation determined that a motor vehicle was travelling southbound on Allen Street when the driver collided with a pedestrian also walking southbound on Allen Street,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said Tuesday night.

“I just want to put our thoughts and prayers out to this person that’s in the hospital right now suffering from life-threatening injuries and to all the first responders that were on scene tonight.”

Crash on Allen Street in Thamesford sends pedestrian to a #LdnOnt hospital with life threatening injuries. #OPP continuing to investigate. Roadway closed for the next 6 hours. Updates to be provided when they become available. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/PG1GK5ZcQr — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 16, 2020

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital before being transported to a London area hospital for further treatment.

Police have not provided any further information about the pedestrian or the driver.

Allen Street was closed between McCarty Street and Road 74 for several hours before reopening at roughly 2 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further details will be released as they become available.

