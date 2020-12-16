Quebec reports 1,897 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,897 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 43 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities said 13 of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, with the rest taking place at an earlier date.

The death toll in the province now stands at 7,613. Health officials recalled one death that was wrongly attributed to the virus.

The number of hospitalizations has increased by 16 from Tuesday, for a total of 975 — 128 of which are in the intensive care.

Quebec conducted 32,873 COVID-19 tests on Monday, the most recent day for which testing data is available.

Quebec has now conducted 4,402,377 COVID-19 tests. The province administered 1,315 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have gotten vaccinated against the virus in Quebec to 1,613.

