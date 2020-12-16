Woman charged following ‘hate-motivated’ attack at Southgate LRT Station

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old woman has been charged following the second “hate-motivated incident” in south Edmonton in a week.

At around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Southgate LRT Station platform after reports of an assault.

Police said a 23-year-old Black woman wearing a hijab entered the southeast doors of the LRT station when she was approached by a woman she didn’t know.

Without being provoked, police said the suspect is alleged to have attempted to hit the woman in the head with a shopping bag while yelling “racially-motivated obscenities at her.”

The victim avoided being struck, police said. She then ran past the woman, “as the accused continued to try and thwart her escape,” police said in a media release Wednesday morning.

An ETS Transit Peace Officer who was on scene was able to intervene and call police who took the suspect into custody.

Rene Ladouceur, 32, is charged with assault with a weapon and nine outstanding warrants for unrelated events.

“We will be reaching out to the family,” the post read, asking for privacy for the woman.

“We request all members of the community to be more cognizant of your surroundings and to please be safe out there.”

AMPAC also thanked the Edmonton police for their prompt action on the incident.

This is the second “hate-motivated incident” to occur in the area in the span of a week. Edmonton police said Wednesday the two incidents are not connected.

Last Tuesday, two Somali women wearing hijabs were attacked in the Southgate Centre parking lot. Police called the Dec. 8 incident “hate-motivated” and said the Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit was working with investigators on the case.

“These individuals were targeted due to their race, therefore making this a hate-motivated crime,” Sgt. Gary Willits of the EPS Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit said last week.

Richard Bradley Stevens, 41, of Edmonton, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief in relation to the Dec. 8 attack.

The mayor is scheduled to speak about the most recent incident on Monday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day.