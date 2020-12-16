Menu

Canada

2 escape from Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 11:15 am
A teenager is on the lam from the Paul Dojak Youth Centre in Regina.
Two people have escaped from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina. Police are expected to release more information along with photos. File / Global News

Two young offenders have escaped from secure custody at Regina’s Paul Dojack Youth Centre.

The escape happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government said Wednesday in a press release.

Read more: Joseph Yaremko sentenced to 3 years in prison for assault on Saskatoon psychiatric centre employee

The province says Regina police were notified immediately. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is preparing a court application to release the names and photos of the two individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police service. The individuals are considered dangerous and the province is advising people not to approach them.

Read more: Nearly 100 Saskatoon jail inmates and staff diagnosed with COVID-19

Global News will update this story when more information and photos are recieved.

— More to come.

