2 escape from Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina

Two young offenders have escaped from secure custody at Regina’s Paul Dojack Youth Centre.

The escape happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government said Wednesday in a press release.

The province says Regina police were notified immediately. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is preparing a court application to release the names and photos of the two individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police service. The individuals are considered dangerous and the province is advising people not to approach them.

