Crime

OPP officer charged in connection with alleged theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia

By Don Mitchell Global News
Brantford Police Service

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an inspector with the service is facing fraud charges in connection with the alleged theft of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia in Brantford, Ont.

OPP in Grenville say the charges are part of a joint investigation with Brantford police that led to the recent recovery of over $500,000 worth of items from the home of Gretzky’s father Walter Gretzky.

“During the course of the initial investigation, police uncovered evidence, unrelated to the initial investigation, that a separate individual is believed to have committed fraud involving Gretzky memorabilia,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told Global News.

Read more: Brantford police say 2 people charged in theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia

OPP inspector June Dobson from Brockville is facing fraud charges. Dickson said Dobson is the detachment commander of the Grenville OPP.

“While Inspector Dobson was on duty when the alleged incidents took place, she is currently on unrelated leave. We cannot speak to the reasons for her leave due to privacy guidelines,” Dickson said.

On Tuesday, Brantford police revealed they had charged a 58-year-old woman from Brockville with fraud over $5,000 in connection to an “unrelated” case of a missing Gretzky hockey stick.

A 58-year-old-man from Oakville is facing charges of theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000 in connection with the initial investigation.

The Gretzky family contacted police in August after discovering several missing items from their family residence in Brantford.

Investigators believe several of the items had likely been sold to various collectors across Canada.

Read more: Western Hockey League announces another delay to start of 2020-21 regular season

The three-month investigation included assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Game-used sticks, hockey gloves, pants and jerseys and a Wayne Gretzky player-of-the-year award were some of the items taken, according to detectives.

Brantford police say the investigation is ongoing.

