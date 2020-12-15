Menu

Sports

Brantford police say 2 people charged in theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 15, 2020 1:34 pm
Former Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzky, left, and Dave Semenko joke around during a practice for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Former Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzky, left, and Dave Semenko joke around during a practice for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Two people are facing charges in connection with the theft of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia valued at over $500,000.

Brantford police say they started their investigation last summer after various items were found missing from the home of the hockey great’s father, Walter Gretzky.

Read more: Canada’s most famous hockey dad brings smile back to theft victim

Police say they discovered that several missing items had been sold to collectors, which led to search warrants being executed last Tuesday by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) at five homes in Ontario and Alberta.

A 58-year-old Brockville woman is charged with fraud and breach of trust and a 58-year-old Oakville man is charged with theft and possession.

Read more: Brantford police reviewing video of Wayne Gretzky statues being defaced

Police say recovered items include game-used sticks, hockey gloves, pants and jerseys and a Wayne Gretzky player-of-the-year award.

Brantford police add that their investigation continues.

