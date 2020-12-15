Brantford police say 2 people charged in theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people are facing charges in connection with the theft of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia valued at over $500,000.

Brantford police say they started their investigation last summer after various items were found missing from the home of the hockey great’s father, Walter Gretzky.

Police say they discovered that several missing items had been sold to collectors, which led to search warrants being executed last Tuesday by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) at five homes in Ontario and Alberta.

A 58-year-old Brockville woman is charged with fraud and breach of trust and a 58-year-old Oakville man is charged with theft and possession.

Read more: Brantford police reviewing video of Wayne Gretzky statues being defaced

Story continues below advertisement

Police say recovered items include game-used sticks, hockey gloves, pants and jerseys and a Wayne Gretzky player-of-the-year award.

Brantford police add that their investigation continues.