Quebec to invest $30 million into Apartment-hotel company Sonder’s growth in Montreal

Apartment-hotel company Sonder that manages short-term rentals will significantly increase its presence in the Quebec by establishing its “international growth center” in Montreal, which will create 700 jobs by 2025.

The company will get a loan of $30 million from Investissement Québec (IQ) to carry out its $182 million project, Premier François Legault announced on Wednesday alongside Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon and President and CEO and Co-founder of the company Francis Davidson.

Founded in 2012 in Montreal, Sonder, which presents itself as a new kind of hotel business by offering accommodation rental on platforms, is based in San Francisco, California. It is present in 35 countries and has more than 5,000 units — making it capable of hosting 825,000 visitors.

The company is worth more than US $1 billion.

It has around 120 employees in Montreal.

“Our government has worked hard with Investissement Québec to land Sonder’s investment in Montreal,” said Fitzgibbon. “It is not every day that we announce projects that will create 700 jobs.”

In Montreal, as part of its expansion plans, Sonder will operate a “center for technology development, customer service and administrative support.” Two senior executives from the parent company will also be relocated to the city.

The government loan was granted to Sonder Canada and includes a forgivable portion, which means that it will not have to be reimbursed in full if the job creation criteria are met.

Officials say the average annual salary for the new jobs created by Sonder in Montreal should be around $140,000.

