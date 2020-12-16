Menu

Money

Inflation up 1% in November, Statistics Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2020 9:34 am
Coronavirus: Canada's economy could suffer in 1st quarter of 2021 with rising COVID-19 infections
Canada's economy could contract in the first quarter of 2021 as rising COVID-19 infections dampen near-term growth, Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday. While speaking with reporters, Macklem said that while the arrival of effective COVID-19 vaccines had created more clarity around when the pandemic will end, the worsening second wave was putting a "chop" in the recovery.

Statistics Canada says its consumer price index in November was up 1.0 per cent compared with a year ago. The increase compared with a year-over-year increase of 0.7 per cent in October and 0.5 per cent in September.

Economists had expected a year-over-year increase for November of 0.8 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

READ MORE: Coronavirus put a ‘chop’ on economic recovery, Bank of Canada governor says

Driving most of the increase was a rise in prices for homes, rent and goods around the house like furniture and appliances. Gasoline prices in November fell 11.9 per cent year-over-year as the pandemic continued to weigh on demand.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index excluding gasoline in November was up 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
